Video captures emergency landing on busy interstate

No cars were struck; the pilot and a student in training were not injured.
0:16 | 06/07/18

Transcript for Video captures emergency landing on busy interstate
To be index of other news tonight an emergency landing on a busy Florida interstate. No matter battery our guard down. The pilot of a training flight alerting its Howard Arab engine problems of four landing this test on I 75 in Gainesville no cars were struck and neither the pilot nor the students were injured.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

