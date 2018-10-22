Transcript for Video: Friends seen celebrating in Costa Rica before deadly capsizing

the rafting tragedy that killed four Americans and their guide, just five minutes into that trip on a raging river in Costa Rica. ABC's Victor Oquendo tonight. Reporter: New video tonight of the 14 Americans and their guides in Costa Rica moments before their Whitewater rafting adventure turned deadly. The group from Miami, on a bachelor party. The video also shows the popular Naranjo river raging following days of heavy rain. Minutes into the ride, all three rafts capsized. One survivor telling ABC news, "All of us were careening down the river with life jackets and helmets just trying to stabilize and find something to hold on to." But four of the American tourists and a local guide, disappeared into the rapids. Authorities searched for hours by air and by boat, eventually recovering all five bodies just before nightfall. The bachelor, Luis Beltran, survived, but his brother, Sergio Lorenzo, did not, nor did friends Jorge Caso, Ernesto Sierra and Andres Denis. The bachelor's fiance posting this photo on Instagram, the caption saying "What was supposed to be a celebration for the best day of our life, turned into a nightmare." Now families face the tough task of bringing their loved ones back to the U.S. The rafting company is under investigation. David? Victor, thank you.

