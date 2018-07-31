Video of LAPD officers fatally shooting suspect, victim raises questions

More
The video's release comes after the death of a Trader Joe's manager who was killed in the crossfire between officers and a suspect.
1:31 | 07/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video of LAPD officers fatally shooting suspect, victim raises questions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56950230,"title":"Video of LAPD officers fatally shooting suspect, victim raises questions ","duration":"1:31","description":"The video's release comes after the death of a Trader Joe's manager who was killed in the crossfire between officers and a suspect. ","url":"/WNT/video/video-lapd-officers-fatally-shooting-suspect-victim-raises-56950230","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.