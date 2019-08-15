New video of Philadelphia shootout shows how suspect ambushed police

Police were serving a drug warrant to Maurice Hill when they said he began shooting at them with an AR-15-style rifle, injuring six officers and eventually surrendering seven hours later.
2:27 | 08/15/19

New video of Philadelphia shootout shows how suspect ambushed police

