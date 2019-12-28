Video: SEALs from Eddie Gallagher’s platoon describe him

More
The men were interviewed for a probe into his alleged war crimes in 2017, where he was found not guilty of the most serious murder charges. He has since gotten support from President Donald Trump.
2:58 | 12/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video: SEALs from Eddie Gallagher’s platoon describe him

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:58","description":"The men were interviewed for a probe into his alleged war crimes in 2017, where he was found not guilty of the most serious murder charges. He has since gotten support from President Donald Trump.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67950139","title":"Video: SEALs from Eddie Gallagher’s platoon describe him","url":"/WNT/video/video-seals-eddie-gallaghers-platoon-describe-67950139"}