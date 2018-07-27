Now Playing: Massachusetts jogger fights off kidnapping attempt

Now Playing: Experiencing the longest total lunar eclipse of the century

Now Playing: Newly released video shows bus slamming into university building

Now Playing: Classic plane makes emergency landing in Chicago with 2 onboard

Now Playing: Video shows boy's daring escape during alleged carjacking attempt

Now Playing: Mother of missing Iowa college student: 'You can't give up hope'

Now Playing: Carr blaze jumps river as winds create fire tornadoes in California

Now Playing: CBS chairman Les Moonves faces allegations of sexual misconduct

Now Playing: Migrant family reunion deadline passes as hundreds still separated

Now Playing: Demi Lovato 911 call released

Now Playing: Mother of missing Iowa student breaks her silence

Now Playing: Wildfires devastate California

Now Playing: Woman 8 months pregnant goes into labor after kicked by Miami police officer: Police

Now Playing: 1st funeral held for family that lost 9 in duck boat tragedy

Now Playing: A look at the zip line system used to rescue boys and coach out of Thai cave

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Correspondents share career advice with interns

Now Playing: California scorched by wildfires, Trump and Cohen disagree on Trump Tower meeting

Now Playing: This engagement is every Chipotle-lover's dream come true

Now Playing: Florida woman accused of holding Uber driver hostage at gunpoint