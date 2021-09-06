Transcript for New video shows bus crashing into cars, jumping curb, slamming into building

Here in New York City tonight, there are many new questions after new video from inside an mta bus of the driver. After that bus crashed into cars and slammed into a building. Here's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, authorities investigating this shocking new video from inside a New York City bus, showing the driver crashing into several vehicles, jumping a curb and then slamming into an apartment building. The violent wreck in Brooklyn Monday injuring at least 16 people and forcing all residents out of that building. Officials with the metropolitan transportation authority initially investigating reports that the driver's foot may have become stuck between the brake and accelerator. But the video inside the bus raising new questions. The mta calling it "Disturbing on many levels." Investigators citing numerous apparent violations, including the bus driver using a cell phone while driving. Deactivating the bus's brake before closing the driver's protective barrier or buckling his seatbelt. And having two bags in the bus driver area while driving, with one of them at his feet. And David, tonight, officials are concerned that basic safety rules might not have been followed here. The bus is still stuck in that building because if not, the structure may collapse. All right, gio, thank you.

