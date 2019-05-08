Transcript for Video shows chaos as suspected Dayton gunman tried to enter bar

And there is also news reporting tonight on the deadly attack in Dayton, Ohio. The gunman and the alleged list he used to keep, who to kill, who to rape. And we have chilling new surveillance tonight, showing people running from the gunman. But he still had plenty of time to kill. And ABC's Eva pilgrim is in Dayton tonight. Reporter: Tonight, chaos. New video from inside a bar shows the moment a gunman tried to get inside. The gunman on the ground. Plainclothes police tell patrons to get back. Surveillance people show people in Dayton's packed entertainment district early Sunday morning running into that bar to get away from 24-year-old Connor BETTs, who was shot right by the entrance. Back inside that bar, patrons holding each other in shock. It was over within 30 seconds, but not before nine people lost their lives, including the gunman's own sister. It seems to just defy believability that he would shoot his own sister. Reporter: Police say BETTs was carrying these two 100-wound capacity magazines and fired at least 41 times. As authorities scour BETTs' background for a motive, former high school classmates tell ABC news he was suspended from school for writing a hit list of classmates he wanted to kill or sexually assault. A list was found that he had of women that he said that he wanted to hurt. Reporter: ABC news confirmed the reports with their parents. Stories of bravery emerging. Holly Redman helping perform cpr on 30-year-old Logan turner. He did not survive. We did everything possible to save him, like, everything. And three people were on him. I was there when he took his last breath. Reporter: At a vigil at the Ohio state house overnight, anguish turning to calls for action. The crowd at one point drowning out the governor, shouting "Do something." Do something! Reporter: That vigil powerful, featuring that call for action. There is a vigil tonight in the shooter's hometown, 20 minutes from here. That community coming together, as many of them are now asking how this could happen. David? Eva pilgrim in Ohio tonight. Eva, thank you.

