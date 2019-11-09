New video shows family’s harrowing brush with Hurricane Dorian

Nine people were hunkered down in the house, including a 4-year-old, when a storm surge struck and broke a window, allowing the wind to blow right through the living room.
1:29 | 09/11/19

Transcript for New video shows family’s harrowing brush with Hurricane Dorian

