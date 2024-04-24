Video shows good Samaritans rescuing driver from burning car

New video captured a heroic group rescuing a driver from a burning car in St. Paul, Minnesota. The driver of a Honda had hit a light pole and then a guardrail.

April 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live