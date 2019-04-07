Transcript for Video shows gunmen opening fire onto a crowd in a California mall

Next, to the hunt for two gunmen who turned a shopping mall into a war zone. Police in San Bruno, California, releasing new surveillance video showing people running for their lives. The shooting just keeping going. S.W.A.T. Teams rush to the scene, but the gunman got away. ABC's Marci Gonzalez with the new images. Reporter: Tonight, newly released surveillance video capturing the chaos inside a crowded California mall as two gunmen open fire. The fear on people's faces were literally just -- all of them were just running for their life and they're, like I said, yelling, get out of the mall, get out of the mall. Reporter: Police in San Bruno still searching for both suspects tonight. One, seen here turning and firing, shooting this teen who falls to the ground. A second gunman stopping and shooting repeatedly before turning back and running. We have two victims with gunshots. Reporter: Some in the crowd rushing to get out, stopping to help the teenage victims. One shot in the leg, the other in the abdomen. Police saying they believe this started as an argument between two groups the teens were a part of. We don't think this was a random act where they were just seeking victims randomly. Reporter: And we're told two other people were injured. They and the teens who were shot are recovering tonight as police try to track down the gunmen. Cecilia? Okay, Marci, thank you.

