Now Playing: 7-week-old baby found alive after reported kidnapping

Now Playing: A 5-year-old struggling with hydrocephalus graduated pre-school after 20 surgeries

Now Playing: Investigators are searching for the cause of a house exploding in Indiana

Now Playing: The Morehouse College commencement speaker will pay off the 2019 classes' loans

Now Playing: The Portland football coach who stopped an armed student from shooting speaks out

Now Playing: Video shows a kidnapper abducting a mother's 8-year-old in Fort Worth, Texas

Now Playing: Millions across the Midwest are bracing for severe weather

Now Playing: Students surprised when commencement speaker vows to pay off all student loans

Now Playing: Columbine High shooting survivor found dead

Now Playing: Former homeless student graduates from Georgetown

Now Playing: Teen rides into last day of school on horseback

Now Playing: Teens facing murder charges in alleged robbery and killing of high school rugby star

Now Playing: Severe weather outbreak hits Central US

Now Playing: Student suspect in high school shooting scare identified

Now Playing: 8-year-old girl kidnapped and snatched from her mother

Now Playing: Mother reunites with daughter in an onstage surprise

Now Playing: Man steals Florida Highway Patrol cruiser for a joyride

Now Playing: NYPD officer involved in alleged murder-for-hire plot

Now Playing: Electronic billboard catches fire in Times Square