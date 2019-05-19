Video shows a kidnapper abducting a mother's 8-year-old in Fort Worth, Texas

After the authorities posted a photo of the suspects' vehicle on social media, a tip led to a local hotel parking lot where police were able to locate the missing girl and arrest the suspect.
2:00 | 05/19/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows a kidnapper abducting a mother's 8-year-old in Fort Worth, Texas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

