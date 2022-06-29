Video shows man jumping across awnings on Brooklyn rooftop

A video shows a man dressed in a suit jumping across the awnings on Brooklyn rooftop, with a tenant in the building saying the mystery man was a contractor checking on a leaky skylight.

