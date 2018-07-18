Video shows massive fire jumping from building to building

More
There were reports of at least four injuries as all 300 units of a condominium were evacuated near Chicago.
0:11 | 07/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows massive fire jumping from building to building
To be index and at major fire near Chicago tonight a massive condominium complex erupting into flames aerial footage showing the fire jumping from building to building there are reports of injuries. All 300 units have been evacuated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56677286,"title":"Video shows massive fire jumping from building to building","duration":"0:11","description":"There were reports of at least four injuries as all 300 units of a condominium were evacuated near Chicago.","url":"/WNT/video/video-shows-massive-fire-jumping-building-building-56677286","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.