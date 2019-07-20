Transcript for New video shows moments when the Iranian Navy seized a British oil tanker

in the rising tensions with Iran tonight. Iran releasing dramatic new video -- take a look at this. Showing masked commandos with the revolutionary guard rappelling from a helicopter on to a tanker they seized. The U.S. Monitoring it all very closely. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, dramatic new video shows the moments Iranian commandos seized a british-flagged oil tanker, with 23 crew members on board in the strait of hormuz. Masked troops seen rappelling from a helicopter onto the tanker while patrol boats swarm the scene. Tonight, Iranian officials say the British tanker violated international maritime laws and hit a fishing boat Friday, failing to respond to that crew's calls. Today the British government calling these actions by Iran dangerous and illegal. We spent a long time this afternoon discussing how we can guarantee the security of our British and international shipping. Reporter: This incident comes just two days after the U.S. Claimed one of its warships downed an Iranian drone in this same area. Iran denies that, releasing this video that it claims is from the drone that the U.S. Supposedly destroyed. The time stamp however is after the hour the U.S. Says the drone went down. You shot down a drone yesterday -- there's no doubt about it, right? No doubt about it. No, we shot it down. Reporter: Tensions between Iran and the U.S. Have been escalating since last year, when president trump withdrew the U.S. From the nuclear deal and imposed economic sanctions on Iran. In June, the trump administration deployed additional troops to the middle East because of Iran's threats, and Iran then downed a U.S. Military drone. We have seen no indication that the Iranians are prepared to fundamentally change the direction of their nation. Stephanie Ramos joins us now live from Washington. Stephanie, do we know how the crew on that ship is doing, and any indication if Iran will release the ship? Reporter: The owners released a statement saying the crew is on the ship in good health and that they are requestsing a trip to visit them. The crew could be held until Iranians say they completed the investigation into collision

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.