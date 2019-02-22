Transcript for Video shows murderous Uber driver Jason Dalton being interviewed by police

Next tonight here, we have be following the case of a Uber drive horse killed six people. Confessing to the deadly rampage in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Tonight here, the police interrogation video we have not seen. On it, he blames the Uber app for his killing spree. Here is Matt Gutman. And I know that I have killed. Reporter: You're watching never before seen video of Uber driver Jason Dalton being interviewed by police, explaining why he's just gone on a murderous rampage, killing six people and severely wounding two others, because, he said, "His Uber app made him do it." I know that you guys are going to have a hard time believing this, but it literally took over mind and body. The Uber app? Yes. I wasn't believing any of it. But if it's something that's going to make him talk, you're not going to want to shut him down. Reporter: Before February 20, 2016, Jason Dalton seemed like any ordinary family man in Kalamazoo, Michigan. A man who had just started to drive for Uber to pick up extra cash for a vacation. But that day, he embarked on an eight hour reign of terror, including opening fire on Tiana Carruthers, who was walking with her daughter and her daughter's friends. I told the girls, run. No matter what, you run and do not come back. And I just kept telling myself, I just, "The children are okay. Lord, please. I can never forgive myself. Just make sure that they're okay." Incredible to hear from the women tonight. I know that he blamed the app made him do it but they are not buying it. No, but they thought that maybe Dalton thought the app controlled him. He tried to use it as an insanity defense but then he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to life. The two hour special airs tonight. The women two women who were we're shot. And the interrogation video. We will see you. When we come back, the massive cruise ships colliding

