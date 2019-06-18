Transcript for Video shows a police officer dragged by a car speeding at 60 mph

Next tonight, the frightening scene in Orlando. A police officer dragged and injured during a traffic stop. Authorities saying the car was speeding up to 60 miles per hour. And the officer could be heard telling the driver, "You're killing me." Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Sir, how much weed's in the car? There's no weed in the car. Reporter: The driver pulled over in this traffic stop with expired tags, and suspected of having pot in his car, is in jail tonight on much bigger charges, accused of trying to murder this police officer with his car. All right. I see a little bit of shake right there on your center console, all right. Reporter: That's Orlando police officer Sean Murphy. You see him convince 25-year-old Zavier askew to get out of the car on may 9th. The driver, now suspected of a drug-related probation violation, runs back to the car, puts it in gear -- Stop! Stop or I'm going to shoot you. Reporter: -- And races off with the officer hanging out of the window, holding on for dear life. Officer. Officer. Dude, you're killing me. Stop, stop. This is attempted murder. Reporter: The police report says he was driving at 60 miles an hour and refused to stop. It's a dead end. You're going to crash. Reporter: He does crash, into a parked car. , dude. You almost killed me. Reporter: The officer was able to tuck his legs into the car and avoid any serious injury. He is back on the beat again tonight. David? And that is good news. Steve, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.