Transcript for Video shows suspect in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing: Police

And now to the urgent manhunt in California at this hour. A suspect wanted for the stabbing death of a former administrator at Cal state Fullerton. Surveillance showing the suspect right there, dressed in black, running from the scene in a parking lot. And what police found under the victim's car. The suspect's backpack and what they found inside. ABC's Adrienne Bankert from California tonight. Reporter: Tonight, police rereesing this surveillance video of who they say is a killer on the loose. The first images of the suspect in a violent homicide on the Cal state Fullerton campus. Authorities say this video shows the suspect running from the parking lot where 57-year-old Steven Chan, a retired college administrator who was working as a consultant on campus, was found on Monday, bleeding to death from multiple stab wounds. Police tonight releasing this sketch of the suspect, an Asian man in his mid-20s with black hair, wearing dark clothing. He was seen driving off in this black newer model BMW. Officers using bloodhounds to scour the scene. This was a targeted killing, sadly. We believe that the suspect came here specifically with the intent to harm the victim. Reporter: Police also say they found a backpack underneath the victim's car. Inside the backpack was an incendiary device. Also found inside the backpack were middle items that one would potentially use to kidnap Reporter: Those items reportedly including zip ties and wigs. And David, police say that they believe the killer has cuts and lacerations to his own hands. Investigators say that anyone connected to the victim right now is considered a possible suspect. David? Adrienne Bankert reporting Adrienne, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.