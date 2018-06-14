Video shows Trump saluting North Korean general

More
The U.S. secretary of state said economic relief would come with North Korea's "full denuclearization."
2:23 | 06/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows Trump saluting North Korean general

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55907179,"title":"Video shows Trump saluting North Korean general","duration":"2:23","description":"The U.S. secretary of state said economic relief would come with North Korea's \"full denuclearization.\" ","url":"/WNT/video/video-shows-trump-saluting-north-korean-general-55907179","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.