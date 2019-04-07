Transcript for Video of a 2-year-old's rendition of the national anthem went viral

Finally tonight, the little girl going viral. And when you see this video, you will know why. Oh say can you see by the dawn's early light Reporter: This is 2 1/2-year-old Amelia bubenik of granite bay, California. And the rocket's red glare the bombs bursting in air Reporter: Her rendition of the national anthem going viral after mom Amy posted the video online. Amelia not missing a single word. For the land of the free and the home of the brave She sang it on the first try. I had chills the second I saw she sang the whole thing. Reporter: Amelia's dad John, a Navy vet, as was his father before him. We want to instill the values of being an American into our children. Some have sacrificed their lives and we want our children to honor that. Reporter: Tonight, Amelia here with a birthday wish. Happy birthday America. And happy fourth of July. Thank you for watching, I'm Cecilia Vega here in New York. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Have a good evening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.