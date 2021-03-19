Transcript for Vigils for victims, outpouring of support after Atlanta shooting

And finally tonight here, a note before we go. Amid the horror in Atlanta this week, the brave and loving son on his mother. Reporter: Tonight, the outpouring of support from all over this country. The vigils, the marches, standing together for the lives lost in Atlanta. 51-year-old Hyun Jung grant from Korea was one of the victims. Her oldest son writing about his she was a single mother who dedicated her whole life to providing to my brother and I, adding, as much as I want to grieve and process the reality that she is gone, I have a younger fwroer take care of and matters to resolve as an as a result of this tragedy. He tells ABC news he's been overwhelmed by the support on his go fund me page. Donations from all around the country and the world. Writing, I don't know how any word I write here will convey how grateful and blessed I am to receive this much support. My mother can rest easy knowing I have to support of the world with me. I hope you'll join juju and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.