Transcript for Violence erupts in 3 major cities

We move on, it's been a violent weekend across several major American cities. From a block party in philly to shots fired inside of grand central terminal here in new York. Alex Presha has the latest. Reporter: Tonight, violence erupting in three major cities. More than two dozen shootings in New York City in less than 48 hours. A manhunt under way for the suspects who killed off-duty corrections officer John Jeff in queens. In Manhattan, a shooting in grand central terminal. Authorities releasing the surveillance image of this masked suspect. In north Philadelphia Saturday night -- Shots fired, shots fired. Reporter: Police rushing to the scene as gunfire erupts at a block party. A crowd of 300 young adults gathered. We have multiple shooters. Tenth and brown, we need all units. Reporter: Responding officers coming under fire themselves. More than 60 shell casings, including ones from an ar-15. Five people shot. Three of them teens. And in Cincinnati 18 people shot in four separate incidents Sunday morning. Why? That's going to be the question. And we just don't know. Horrific and tragic that we have this much violence and that much potential for the loss of life in our city. Reporter: The numbers part of a troubling trend. There have been 32 mass shootings in August. The U.S. Now on pace for 590 mass shootings for the year, which would be the highest total since data was tracked in 2014. Tom, that same data showed that before may of this year, there had never been more than 60 mass shootings in a month. We've had that for the last three months. And August is on pace to do the same. Tom? Alex, thanks.

