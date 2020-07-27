Violent clashes over federal agents’ presence spreads to more US cities

More
The flashpoint in Oregon has grown increasingly violent as local politicians in Seattle, Portland and Chicago ask Congress to block the deployment of federal agents.
0:23 | 07/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Violent clashes over federal agents’ presence spreads to more US cities

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"The flashpoint in Oregon has grown increasingly violent as local politicians in Seattle, Portland and Chicago ask Congress to block the deployment of federal agents. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72018185","title":"Violent clashes over federal agents’ presence spreads to more US cities ","url":"/WNT/video/violent-clashes-federal-agents-presence-spreads-us-cities-72018185"}