Violent police arrest raises questions

More
Video shows officers in New York City responding to reports of shots fired by aggressively confronting a young man allegedly smoking marijuana.
0:15 | 03/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Violent police arrest raises questions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"Video shows officers in New York City responding to reports of shots fired by aggressively confronting a young man allegedly smoking marijuana.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69421888","title":"Violent police arrest raises questions ","url":"/WNT/video/violent-police-arrest-raises-questions-69421888"}