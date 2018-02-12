Transcript for Violent protests in Paris continue for the third straight weekend

Overseas tonight, a violent protest in one of the world's most famous cities. Demonstrators in Paris. Cars set on fire. Emmanuel macron considering declaring a state of emergency. Ian Pannell is in Paris. Reporter: Tonight, a city, a country, on edge. After more violent protests this weekend in Paris left more than 100 injured. Much of the unrest along one of the world's most famous streets. Protesters known as the yellow jackets, angry at rising gas prices and living costs. For the third straight Saturday, taking to the French streets. Some peaceful, but for many, anger turning to violence. Businesses, cars, and atms burned along the champs elysees. Snipers perched on roofs. Police using water cannons and tear gas as they tried to control the rioters. I was scarred. -- Scarred. I had no idea how it would escalate. Then people started flipping over cars. Reporter: More than 400 arrested. Today, workers power washing the arc de triomphe. French president Emmanuel macron inspecting the damage amid talk of a state of emergency. Later, holding a crisis meeting to try to figure out how to quell the most violent protests to sweep France in more than a decade. Tom, this crisis has been brewing for some time under president macron. Taxes to try to curb global warming. The protesters say he's out of touch with people of the suburbs and the countryside, who need their vehicles. There's no end in sight, anytime soon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.