Transcript for Virginia Beach community comes together to honor those lost in the shooting

Finally tonight, 12 lives lost. Countless families affected. Tonight, what Virginia Beach wants us all to remember. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, Virginia Beach is a city in mourning. The community coming together to comfort one another. Honoring those they lost. There was Missy Langer. Her co-workers say she was close to retiring and always had a smile. Laquita brown. Alexander Mikhail gusev. Mary Louise Gayle. Bert snelling. Friends say he was the kind of man you hope moves next door. One of the most friendly, genuine human beings I ever met. Reporter: Rich Nettleton. Katherine Nixon, her friends say she was a ray of sunlight, selfless, smart, most of all, a loving mother of three young children. Joshua hardy. Christopher Rapp. Tara Gallagher, a mother of a brand new baby boy. A wonderful engineer, who didn't deserve this. None of them deserved any of this. I'm so sorry for the families. Reporter: Bobby Williams. And Keith cox, telling his colleagues to hide in an office and barricade the door, as he walked back into the hallway to check on others as the shooter made his way from floor to floor. Keith lost his life trying to save his colleagues. I keep remembering his smile, his stature, how much of a gentleman he was. Reporter: 12 lives taken by another senseless act of gun violence. Stephanie Ramos, ABC news. None of them deserved any of Stephanie Ramos for us tonight. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing in the morning. Da From Hollywood, it's "Jimmy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.