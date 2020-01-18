Virginia's temporary ban on weapons takes effect

More
Ahead of a rally for gun rights, authorities said they're on high alert after credible threats.
1:55 | 01/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Virginia's temporary ban on weapons takes effect

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:55","description":"Ahead of a rally for gun rights, authorities said they're on high alert after credible threats.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68363819","title":"Virginia's temporary ban on weapons takes effect","url":"/WNT/video/virginias-temporary-ban-weapons-takes-effect-68363819"}