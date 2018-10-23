Virus outbreak strikes NJ medical facility, killing 6 children

More
The medical center provides long-term care for medically fragile children with severely compromised immune systems.
2:33 | 10/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Virus outbreak strikes NJ medical facility, killing 6 children

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58703292,"title":"Virus outbreak strikes NJ medical facility, killing 6 children","duration":"2:33","description":"The medical center provides long-term care for medically fragile children with severely compromised immune systems. ","url":"/WNT/video/virus-outbreak-strikes-nj-medical-facility-killing-children-58703292","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.