Volunteers, community provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need

Americans across the country are stepping up to help safely provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need as the nation faces a surging hunger crisis amid the pandemic.
1:53 | 11/26/20

Volunteers, community provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need

