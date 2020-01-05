Transcript for Volunteers step up to test possible COVID-19 vaccine

Whit Johnson, thank you. Meantime, the race for a vaccine tonight. President trump launching what he's calling operation warp speed, aiming to get a vaccine in the U.S. By the end of the year. Dr. Fauci saying you need to start production now. How do you decide what vaccine will work? Steve osunsami at the CDC in Atlanta tonight. Reporter: What you're seeing here tonight are the volunteers who are helping everyone on the planet by agreeing to test a possible vaccine for the coronavirus. They're hoping the university of oxford in England this vaccine will work and be ready by September. It's more than 100 that scientists around the world are rushing to develop. I'll be coming back four times in the next few weeks to make sure the vaccine is having the right effect. Reporter: Here in the U.S. The trump administration is calling it operation warp speed, pushing scientists, drug makers, and the military to race a vaccine through research and into production, ensure its safety, and have enough doses for every American by the end of the year. I hope we're going to have a vaccine and we're going to fast track it like you've never seen before. Reporter: There are currently eight possible vaccines in human trials, and two of them are here stateside. Anthony Campisi is a volunteer at one of them, at the university of Pennsylvania. It feels really gratifying to be able to move the science forward on this. Reporter: There are concerns that even if a vaccine is ready by December, it may take longer to make the viales and other things. The nation's top infectious disease doctor say that work needs to start now. You don't wait until you get an answer before you start manufacturing. You're at risk. Proactively start making it, assuming it's going to work. That got our attention as well, Steve. Hearing from Dr. Fauci that you got to be proactive, start production soon. The we for folks at home is when will the federal government know which vaccine they want to take a gamble on, which vaccine should be mass produced? Reporter: They're hoping they have that answer in a couple of months. Once they learn which vaccine is more safe and more effective. David? Steve, thanks to you. As America slowly re-opens

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.