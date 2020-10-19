Transcript for Voting is underway in all 50 states, showing record-breaking turnout

With 15 days until election day, as I mentioned at the top, nearly 30 million Americans V voted already. Voters in the key battleground of Florida now lining up today. These are just some of the long lines an long waits. This aim J from Tampa tonight. So, how does this compare to four years ago? And where are the numbers tonight in the key battleground of Florida? ABC's Victor Oquendo from coral gables. Reporter: Torrential downpours can't dampen enthusiasm on the first day of early voting in Florida. Lines starting at dawn stretched for more than an hour in the battleground state where Biden and trump are neck and neck. So far, 2.5 million floridians are already voted by mail, that nearly E quails the total number from 2016. This election I dont trust the mail-in. I want to make sure my vote is counted. Reporter: Tonight voting is underway in all 50 states, with a record-breaking avalanche of turnout. Nearly 30 million boll lots cast, more than five times the number at this point four years ago. The pandemic driving concerns for safety. 10 million people voting this weekend. Health care among their top priorities. I'm thinking of my benefits like my social security, hospitalization. Reporter: In Wisconsin, nearly a million voted by mail, already surpassing last election's entire early vote. A state where the president won by just over 22,000 votes. This is the first time I've seen this many people. Reporter: Battleground states seeing huge surges, some revealing which parties are turning out. In North Carolina, Democrats outpacing Republicans 46% to 25%. In Pennsylvania, it's 74% to 18%. And in Florida, 49% to 30%. Although a recent ABC news poll found 76% of those who plan to vote here on election day support president trump. Something he is counting on. You know, we're supposed to be way behind, until election day when all the Republicans go and you're going to have a red wave like you've never seen Couple weeks until election day. Victor live with us now, they are voting tonight, we can see it behind you, Victor. The president saying there's going to be a red wave on election night. We just heard that. The Biden camp also warning their voters that the balls grounds like Florida are a lot closer than perhaps these numbers indicate. Reporter: David, the Biden team telling supporters not to get complacent, that this race will come down to the wire. And that in key battleground states like here in Florida, the candidates are basically neck and neck. Memories of Hillary Clinton leading in 2016 clearly fresh in their minds. David? Victor Oquendo, thank you. And with so many Americans trying to vote in this pandemic,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.