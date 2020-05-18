War of words escalates between Trump and Obama

More
Without naming Trump, the former president told graduates that the COVID-19 pandemic shows our leaders don’t know what they’re doing.
2:29 | 05/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for War of words escalates between Trump and Obama

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:29","description":"Without naming Trump, the former president told graduates that the COVID-19 pandemic shows our leaders don’t know what they’re doing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70734590","title":"War of words escalates between Trump and Obama","url":"/WNT/video/war-words-escalates-trump-obama-70734590"}