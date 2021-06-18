Warrant issued for Brian Laundrie’s arrest in Wyoming

The city of Moab, Utah, has launched a formal investigation into the response to the fight between Gabby Petito and boyfriend Brian Laundrie. There is a warrant out for Laundrie&rsquo;s arrest.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live