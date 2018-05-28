Transcript for Water-main break causes enormous fountain of water in LA

Time now F our index, and we start with an update on formresident George H.W. Bush tonight, in a Maine hospital. Admitt for low blood pressure and fue this weekend, but reported to be alert and awake. Tweeting to natioonight from his hospital bed on this memorial day, saying he's "Forever grate to patriots and goldtar families Mr. Bush turning 94 in June. Next to California, andhe gunfire ct on surveillance at fast food drive through. Poli in Santa Ana say a masked man wasding up a what sheer when customer in line at the drive-in window started firing the window, hitting that suspect collapsed trying to escape he's in custody tonight, but policere on the hunt for that mystery shooter who sped on a silver sedan. Staying in California a huge plume of water in north Los Angeles. Take a L at this. Fire officials say a traffic accident triggeredt geyser. You see a overturned car there. That water main break gushing. No injuries reported. Offici the SNE, trying that enormousountain under control. And the sca moments at an amusement park in Ohio. That park in cedar poi experiencing power outage, bringingides to a standstill. You see the paoersanded on the coaster there. And when we come back the incredible and new ways

