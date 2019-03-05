Transcript for Water rescues in Texas as state pounded by rain for fourth straight day

already three reported tornado, 4e6 vif rain and hail from Texas up to Pennsylvania we're watching tonight in the northeast. A twister causing heavy damage in la grange, Texas. The twister generating more than 60 tornadoes since it began. Record flay V flooding in the midwest and the moment a levee breeched. We have the track for you tonight and rob Marciano leads us off. Reporter: Tonight, relentless rain across so much of the country. And Texas, under the gun with severe storms for a fourth straight day. Water rescues outside Houston. As you can tell, water is pretty deep in some of these areas. Reporter: East of Austin -- All fire departments, be advised tornado has touched down. Reporter: A tornado demolishing this heavy equipment company. Workers say they hid anywhere they could. You felt the air get sucked out of the room, but everybody walked out of that building and I attribute that to our god above. Reporter: Trucks flipped, sheet metal shredded and wrapped around the tops of trees. From Texas to Arkansas, to Missouri. More than 60 tornados reported in a severe weather outbreak that's not over yet. The death toll rising in northern Indiana. A 2-year-old boy drown as his mother drove in eight feet of water. In Iowa, watch as people in Davenport run for higher ground. New video showing the moment a levee failed this week, water rushing in. The Mississippi river rising to levels higher than the great flood of 1993, cresting above 22 feet. Communities downstream are worried. It's getting to the point now where we're going to have to keep an eye on it 24 hours a day. Reporter: Crews there. Rob, it's on the move Reporter: Final lirks David this has been stalled and stuck the entire week but we do see some movement. We will pay the price. Severe thunderstorm watches in Maryland and back to Texas. You see the front snaking across the country. Austin tonight, San Antonio. And it will kick the pattern through. And Houston, the morning hours in New Orleans, and the northeast tomorrow night and Sunday, want latter half of the week here looks to be a mess. David? We will watch it this weekend. Thank you.

