Transcript for Weather, lack of visibility reported by pilot before crash: Sources

And we begin with major new developments after that deadly helicopter crash here in new York City. That crash landing right on top of that high rise. Tonight, news of the cap the pilot made not long before. Investigators believe that video shows that helicopter diving and then climbing after taking off, flying in that rain and blinding fog. Moments later, crashing on top of this 54-story building. The helicopter engulfed in flames. Tonight, investigators have been on top of that building, combing through the wreckage, and this even egg what we've now learned about the pilot. ABC's gio Benitez leading us off. Reporter: Tonight, the view from above, as NTSB investigators go through the wreckage, 54 stories above midtown Manhattan. They say they believe this video captured minutes before the crash is of the doomed chopper, trying to maneuver through rain and fog. You can see the helicopter taking a dramatic dip. At one point, even ascending higher than helicopters typically fly to get above the clouds. 11 minutes after takeoff, a crash landing on that skyscraper, sending up a plume of smoke as people scrambled to escape. Investigators are now taking us through the pie lot's final hours. 58-year-old Tim Mccormack dropped off a passenger at 11:45 A.M. At the helipad on new York's east side. He took awful again two hours later, at 1:30 P.M. Mccormack showing he intended to fly to New Jersey by going around Manhattan, not over it, where there were flight restrictions. We've got some information that says that the pilot may have tried to make radio calls near the end of the flight. Reporter: Law enforcement sources tell us those calls were to the helipad, saying he was in trouble because of weather and lack of visibility. Soon, we're told, he became disoriented and fly west, right over Manhattan. It's certainly one of the most interesting concerns we have is gathering as much information about the weather. Should the helicopter have been flying, I don't know yet. Reporter: In fact, tonight we're learning Mccormack was not certified the fly in poor weather, where he could not visually navigate. So, let's get right back to gio Benitez, who has been reporting on this for the last two days. And gio, investigators are beginning the work of removing the wreckage from the roof of that building. We're hearing from the pilot's family tonight? Reporter: Yeah, David. The family believes that he specifically chose this rooftop for the emergency landing to spare people on these busy streets here in New York City. The family calls him a true hero. All right, gio Benitez leading us off. Thank you. The other major story we're

