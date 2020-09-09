Weather whiplash in several states

More
After the week started in 90-degree temperatures, heavy snow is now falling in Utah, Colorado and Wyoming and areas in the mountains are already reporting 17 inches of snow.
0:12 | 09/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Weather whiplash in several states

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"After the week started in 90-degree temperatures, heavy snow is now falling in Utah, Colorado and Wyoming and areas in the mountains are already reporting 17 inches of snow.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72913532","title":"Weather whiplash in several states","url":"/WNT/video/weather-whiplash-states-72913532"}