Transcript for In 3 weeks, lava has smothered about 15,000 acres of Hawaii's Big Island

motive for this attack. An update on Hawaii. A devastating lava flow adding to the growing danger. An evacuation plan in place for a thousand people as rivers of lava close inn more homes. Helicopters and emergency teams ready to jump into action on a moment's notice. ABC's Clayton Sandell is in Hawaii. Reporter: Kilauea's lava flows rapidly transforming the landscape and lives. Timelapse video of molten rock advancing on more homes, sparing nothing. His is about as close as we can get to it. It's so hot, it's catching all the trees on fire. You can see a fissure that has opened up back in that direction. Reporter: In three weeks lava has smothered about 15,000 acres of the Hawaii's big island an area bigger thananhattan. Researchers using heat-sensing drones are monitoring cracks and heat near a highway. The on escape route for about one thousand residents. If it's cut off, that would trigger a massive helicopter evacuation. In some neighborhoods those cracks are gargantuan. Well, you can't reallsee the bottom of it. It's at least 40, 50, maybe even 60 feet deep. Runs all the way over here, and take a look at this. This house, completely gutted. Reporter: Noah friend built this home with his father. I wanted to pass it onto my kids, but it's not possible now. Reporter: And Tom, the new worry here tonight is that the trade winds here on the islands may die down by day meaning dangerous levels of toxic gas from these vents may start to ild up and that may trigger another mass evacuation. Tom? This could all last for months. All right, claytonen, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.