Whale lands on boat throwing people into ocean off New Hampshire coast

Video shows the incredible moment when a whale breaches the water's surface, landing on a boat. One man is thrown into the ocean while the other jumps.

July 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live