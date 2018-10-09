White House defends Trump's call for criminal probe into NYT op-ed writer

More
Bob Woodward stood by his reporting in new book that describes the White House as "crazytown."
2:48 | 09/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House defends Trump's call for criminal probe into NYT op-ed writer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57734919,"title":"White House defends Trump's call for criminal probe into NYT op-ed writer","duration":"2:48","description":"Bob Woodward stood by his reporting in new book that describes the White House as \"crazytown.\"","url":"/WNT/video/white-house-defends-trumps-call-criminal-probe-nyt-57734919","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.