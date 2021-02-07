-
Now Playing: Should vaccinated people still wear masks in large crowds?
-
Now Playing: US Supreme Court upholds restrictions in major voting rights case
-
Now Playing: Biden visits Surfside in wake of condo collapse
-
Now Playing: Trump Organization and longtime CFO plead not guilty to tax fraud charges
-
Now Playing: Rep. McCarthy ‘shocked’ Pelosi named Rep. Liz Cheney to Jan. 6 select committee
-
Now Playing: Trump Organization’s chief financial officer surrenders to authorities
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court: Arizona restrictions don’t violate Section 2 of Voting Rights Act
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Supreme Court rules Arizona laws don’t violate Voting Rights Act
-
Now Playing: Attorneys: Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg expected to plead not guilty
-
Now Playing: Pelosi taps Rep. Liz Cheney for select committee
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Trump Organization CFO surrenders to authorities
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions
-
Now Playing: What the Trump Organization indictments mean for former President Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump Organization indicted
-
Now Playing: New York City faces scrutiny over election miscount
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, June 30, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 30, 2021
-
Now Playing: Trump Organization, CFO expected to be charged
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction vacated