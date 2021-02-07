White House launches surge response teams to COVID-19 hotspots

More
The top COVID-19 hot spot is in southwestern Missouri, where a COVID-19 surge forced one hospital to transfer nearly two dozen patients to Kansas City and St. Louis hospitals.
2:22 | 07/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House launches surge response teams to COVID-19 hotspots

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:22","description":"The top COVID-19 hot spot is in southwestern Missouri, where a COVID-19 surge forced one hospital to transfer nearly two dozen patients to Kansas City and St. Louis hospitals.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78622685","title":"White House launches surge response teams to COVID-19 hotspots","url":"/WNT/video/white-house-launches-surge-response-teams-covid-19-78622685"}