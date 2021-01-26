White House welcomes its newest canine residents

More
“First Dogs” Champ and Major joined the Biden family in their new home. Major is the first rescue dog to live at the White House.
0:28 | 01/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House welcomes its newest canine residents

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:28","description":"“First Dogs” Champ and Major joined the Biden family in their new home. Major is the first rescue dog to live at the White House.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75477022","title":"White House welcomes its newest canine residents ","url":"/WNT/video/white-house-welcomes-newest-canine-residents-75477022"}