White House says world should be calling on Hamas to accept hostage proposal

Plus, the State Department said they were aware of reports of U.S. doctors trapped in Gaza. It is working with Israel to reopen the Rafah gate to facilitate the departure of U.S. citizens.

May 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live