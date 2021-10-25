White supremacist, neo-Nazi organizers found liable for violence

A jury found white supremacist and neo-Nazi organizers a part of the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville liable and awarded over $25 million in damages to nine victims.

