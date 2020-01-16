-
Now Playing: Former NFL player Steve Gleason receives Congressional Gold Medal
-
Now Playing: Former fiancé of Whitney Houston’s daughter died of suspected drug overdose
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Robin Roberts celebrates 3 decades at Disney
-
Now Playing: Whitney Houston among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees
-
Now Playing: Red Sox manager is fired for allegedly stealing pitching signs
-
Now Playing: Close call for 2 pedestrians as building collapses
-
Now Playing: Ken Jennings kept 'Jeopardy' win a secret from children
-
Now Playing: Millions brace for snow, ice and rain as storm heads east
-
Now Playing: Van carrying college rowing team crashes, killing 1
-
Now Playing: 14-year-old installs cameras to show alleged abuse
-
Now Playing: FAA investigating Delta jet's fuel dump over several schools
-
Now Playing: Trump signs partial trade deal with China
-
Now Playing: Articles of impeachment hand-delivered to the Senate
-
Now Playing: Do Parties Or Voters Choose Presidential Nominees?
-
Now Playing: Wine consumption falls for 1st time in 25 years
-
Now Playing: Creative dog groomer defends art: ‘It boosts the confidence of a dog’
-
Now Playing: This mom opened a bakery to employ her special needs son
-
Now Playing: Video shows 5-year-old bullied on school bus
-
Now Playing: Father killed while saving daughter in hit-and-run
-
Now Playing: High school coach who responded to deadly shooting nominated for NFL award