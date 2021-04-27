Whoopi Goldberg apologies for inaccurate Holocaust claim

Goldberg, a host of ABC's "The View," inaccurately claimed on Monday's show that the Holocaust was "not about race." Goldberg apologized on Tuesday and said she stands "corrected."

