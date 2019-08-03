Whoopi Goldberg shares terrifying health news with 'The View' fans

The talk show co-host, who was absent for a month, said in a video that she'd become septic while battling pneumonia and nearly died.
0:24 | 03/08/19

And comedian Whoopi Goldberg revealing a personal health scare. Here's what happened had pneumonia. And I was septic and yes I came very very close to. Leaving the Arabs. Good news I didn't. The view cohost who had been missing from the show for a month sharing the news in a video to fans change she hopes to return of the show very soon and we wish will be well.

