Transcript for Whoopi Goldberg shares terrifying health news with 'The View' fans

And comedian Whoopi Goldberg revealing a personal health scare. Here's what happened had pneumonia. And I was septic and yes I came very very close to. Leaving the Arabs. Good news I didn't. The view cohost who had been missing from the show for a month sharing the news in a video to fans change she hopes to return of the show very soon and we wish will be well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.