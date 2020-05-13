Wife says Broadway star Nick Cordero is awake

He's fighting back from a vicious battle with COVID-19 that caused him to suffer strokes, sepsis and blood clots.
0:31 | 05/13/20

Transcript for Wife says Broadway star Nick Cordero is awake

