New wildfire threatening homes in California

More
As smoke and flames have closed in on homes, burning across backyards, families have been ordered to evacuate.
0:10 | 03/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New wildfire threatening homes in California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:10","description":"As smoke and flames have closed in on homes, burning across backyards, families have been ordered to evacuate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69369161","title":"New wildfire threatening homes in California","url":"/WNT/video/wildfire-threatening-homes-california-69369161"}