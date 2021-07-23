Transcript for Wildfires rage on amid historic drought

David? James Longman, thanks to you and Amy robach there all week Wildfires, monsoon rains and flash flood alerts. The intense heat for much of the country yet again. Ginger is standing by, but first, the 80 fires burning in 14 states. A new one exploding near California's Dixie fire threatening hundred of homes. In Colorado, monsoon rains turning deadly. Kayna Whitworth on the scene tonight. Keep driving, baby. You're doing very, very good. Reporter: Fawn smullin says it was like driving through armageddon she shot this video as her partner, Russell king, raced through the flames of the bootleg fire in Oregon. We're fleeing! Reporter: Returning days later. Here's where our house was. There's the water container. Reporter: This crew fighting the tamarack fire escaping a fast-moving flare-up. That fire still out of control tonight. The fires made worse by the worst western drought in history. Monsoon storms packing 60 mile-an-hour winds, doing more harm than good, dumping more than two inches of rain an hour in spots. Rain in Colorado. Three people still missing. This all started from a stream that the locals tell me is just some three feet wide and it turned into a ten foot wall of water full of rocks and trees that destroyed absolutely everything. Families worried their community may never recover. What do you call normal after this? We were spared by the fires twice, and then to have this. Reporter: David, the wind and rain kicking up here again. Many of the burn scarred areas throughout the state remain under the highest threat level possible for flash flooding. Kayna, thank you. Let's goat ginger zee. She's in lake tahoe Nevada tonight tracking all of this. Hi, ginger. Reporter: David, we could barely see the mountains around lake tahoe. The visibility already reducing in the valleys in Nevada. We're close to the tamarack fire and we are not going to get that monsoon rain. But the folks who are going to get it are in potential flash flood danger. The areas cover in the green. I think Arizona is going to have rounds of very heavy and dangerous rain. If you get a warning this weekend, please do not drive through water. The Rio grande valley throughout New Mexico, a problem, too. They'll get a dent in the drought, but the brought is intense. Worst we have seen in the west, 65% highest two levels of drought since we started recording that. The heat, it is building and dangerous from Louisiana to Minnesota. David, it's moving east early next week. Here we go again. Ginger zee with us tonight. Ginger, thank you.

